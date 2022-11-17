On Sunday, November 13, 2022, our Lord called home a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and mentor. DARRELL DEAN KINCAID SR. age 79 of Glen Ferris, West Virginia was born on September 2, 1943, and was the son of Charles and Eura Kincaid of Fayette County.
Darrell (Dean) Kincaid Sr. was a member of UMWA and retired from Cannelton Coal Company after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Gauley Bridge Lodge #64 AF&AM, member of the Montgomery Chapter of the Eastern Star, former President of the Gauley Bridge Lions Club and a member of the Riverview United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Charles Kincaid Jr. (Maggie), and sisters Ruby Anderson (Ed), Josephine Valentine, Bessie Oiler (Homer), Velma Burleson (Earnest), Margie Burleson (Paul), and Maxine Gibson (Cecil).
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Betty Mullins Kincaid of Glen Ferris, WV and children Darrell Kincaid Jr. (Edna) of Gauley Bridge, WV, Teresa Pierce (Ken) of Orlando, FL, and Rev. Dean Kincaid III (Emily) of Hansford, WV, grandchildren Mathew Severson (Crystal), Cody Kincaid (Samantha), Alyssa Nottingham (Ryan), Mary Kincaid, Kassidy Pierce, Katharine Pierce, Kenneth Pierce IV, Bianca Kincaid, Serena Kincaid and Darrell Dean Kincaid IV, great grandchildren, Cody Adkins, and Kelsie Severson, multiple nieces and nephews, brothers Donald Kincaid of Fort Pierce, FL, and Harold Kincaid (Mary) of Beckley, WV and his loving dog Molly.
Friends may join the family for visitation at Riverview United Methodist Church in Glen Ferris on Saturday, November 19, from 4 - 6 p.m., and funeral service on Sunday, November 20 at 12 p.m., with Rev. Dean Kincaid III and Rev. Mike Lanham officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial in Victor, WV.