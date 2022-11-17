Thank you for Reading.

Darrell (Dean) Kincaid Sr.
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, our Lord called home a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and mentor. DARRELL DEAN KINCAID SR. age 79 of Glen Ferris, West Virginia was born on September 2, 1943, and was the son of Charles and Eura Kincaid of Fayette County.

Darrell (Dean) Kincaid Sr. was a member of UMWA and retired from Cannelton Coal Company after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Gauley Bridge Lodge #64 AF&AM, member of the Montgomery Chapter of the Eastern Star, former President of the Gauley Bridge Lions Club and a member of the Riverview United Methodist Church.

