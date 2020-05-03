DARRELL EUGENE THOMAS, 71, of Summersville, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late Raymond Richard and Russie Gray Bond Thomas and was born at Hookersville, June 7, 1948.
Darrell was a coal miner and attended the Beulah Baptist Church at Muddlety. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, member of the VFW, American Legion and DAV.
He was also preceded in death by sisters Barbara Ann Norton and Glenna Mae Moore.
Surviving: Daughter, Tisha Eddleman of Elkins; granddaughter, Shanna; great-grandson, Kasen; two sisters, Gail Thomas and husband Art Yagel, Mary Ellen Robinson, all of Summersville; five nephews, Kenny, Eric and Scott Moore, and Greg and Mike Gray.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville, with Pastor Delbert Walker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bread of Life Food Pantry, P.O. Box 930, Summersville, WV 26651.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com