DARRELL FOSTER, 83, of Belva, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was retired from Hawk's Nest Country Club and Clonch Industries.
He enjoyed working with his hands, which included woodworking, gardening and the mowing of his yard.
He loved watching his baby rabbits each spring in the yard.
He was a member of Campbells Memorial Baptist Church who he thought of as his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eva Foster, and siblings, Edward Foster, Leoma Downey and Louise Kress.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Betty; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Greg Parsons of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and the apple of his eye, his grandson, Brandon Parsons of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Due to the COVID-19, there will only be a graveside service Monday April 20, beginning 1 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Minister Chester Bird officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Parsons, Greg Parsons, David Downey, Steve Wolfe, Mike Edelman and Larry Bostic.
Special thanks to Jeff, Kelly, Maddie, and Brookie Morton for always being there to help whenever needed.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Campbells Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www .carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Foster Family.