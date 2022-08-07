DARRELL GENE MOSLEY SR.,age 61, of Orrville, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a period of declining health.
Darrell was born on January 20, 1961, in Montgomery, West Virginia, to the late George and Mary (Council) Mosley and attended Valley High School in Smithers, WV.
He worked as a self-employed contractor.
Darrell was a member of First Baptist Church in Orrville, and the American Legion Post 282 in Orrville. He enjoyed league bowling, playing cornhole, listening to music, and barbeques. He will be remembered as "Uncle Blue", a man who would help anyone in need and for his love of family.
Surviving are four children, Darrell G. (Jillian) Mosley II of Orrville, Takeeta A. Mosley of San Antonio, TX, Kenieka L. (Renaldo) Francis of Burleson, TX, and Dominique L. Mosley-Snyder of Orrville; brother, Russell Mosley, Sr. of Orrville; four sisters, Ann Pryor of Lima, Marilyn Hilton, Sr. of Wooster, Sonya Mosley of Orrville, and Mavoureen Mosley of Wooster; life partner with whom he shared his home, Rose Robinson of Orrville; former wife, Marsha G. Mosley of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren, Joscilyn Crenshaw, Darrell Mosley, III, Brielle Mosley, Raelynn Mosley, Jahlil Francis, and Keon Francis.
He was preceded in death by father, George W. Mosley, Sr.; mother, Mary Lula Mosley; brothers, George Mosley, Jr., and Joseph Mosley, Sr.; sisters, Helen Brown, Mamie A. Miller-Jones, and M. Patricia Davis; and 2 infant brothers.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Orrville Christian Church, 925 North Elm Street, Orrville, from 11 to 1 p.m.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, at the church, with Rev. Dr. Robert L. Golson officiating, and Minister Gary DeHart eulogizing. Burial will take place at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville.
Memorials may be made to Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club, where his kids grew up, including his youngest who still attends the club, 820 N Ella St., Orrville, OH 44667, oabgc.org.
