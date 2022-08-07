Thank you for Reading.

Darrell Gene Mosley Sr.
DARRELL GENE MOSLEY SR.,age 61, of Orrville, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a period of declining health.

Darrell was born on January 20, 1961, in Montgomery, West Virginia, to the late George and Mary (Council) Mosley and attended Valley High School in Smithers, WV.

