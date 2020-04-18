DARRELL GENE ZIRKLE, 81, formerly of Charleston, passed away April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Lucille Zirkle. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat Zirkle of Cross Lanes; sons, Richard of Barboursville, Gary of St Albans; sister, Connie Pignato of Dunbar; brother, Keith of Charleston; and grandsons, Dane and Kobe Zirkle of Idaho. Darrell served four years in the Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife! No services at this time.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.