It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of DARRELL KEITH MIDKIFF at the young age of 63. He was preceded in death by his parents William "Mack" & Betty J. Midkiff. Surviving are his brother- Donald (Sharon) Midkiff of Milton, sister- Brenda (Paul) Cantrell of Charleston, lifelong best friend Mark Hose of So. Carolina, along with a host of extended family members, friends, and co-workers.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Trish Midkiff, who he described as the most beautiful woman he ever met. Together they have raised their three adult children, all from the Charleston area. His son, Cameron Midkiff (engaged to Dani Davis), who he loved to go fishing with any chance they could. His daughter Lauran Albers (married to Bryan Albers- who over the years became one of his best buddies). He had a special love and bond with his daughter that could be seen by anyone who knew him. Later in life, his second son, Ben Hogue (engaged to Nikkii Casto) became part of the Midkiff family. They always enjoyed playing music trivia any time they worked on a project together.
Many would describe Darrell as one of the hardest-working people they had ever met. His love to work began at a young age when he would deliver local newspapers in the early morning hours. At age 17, he began working for Kroger Company. He remained a valued, dependable employee for the next 45 years. He worked at various Kroger locations over the span of his career, but retired from the Dunbar location after many years of service. He was also known to paint homes throughout the years. He later purchased a Pepperidge Farm distribution route while continuing to work part time at Kroger. He delivered bread to local grocers for the last 17 years. Working long, hard hours was just a way of life to him. He attributed his success in life by living through one of his favorite quotes: "Live within your means".
He was a man of great talent and many skills. This allowed him to fulfill his life goal of ensuring his family, both wife and kids, were taken care of. His ability to completely renovate old houses into beautiful homes was amazing. Through what he would call "Divine Intervention", he was able to purchase their home in Kanawha City. He then transformed it into a wonderful home, full of love & laughter to finish raising their children. Together, they later helped renovate homes for all of their children. His years of experience earned him the reputation that he could figure out or fix anything.
Although he was taken from this life too soon, he always lived life the way he wanted. He absolutely loved to bass fish, especially at Woodrum's Lake or Mud River. Every Spring season, he umpired girl's softball. When the weather was right you could often find him riding his bike all over town or mowing his grass to perfection. His favorite place to visit as a "getaway" with Trish was Watoga State Park. He enjoyed both watching and going to Nascar races over the years. Football season was one of his favorite times of the year. On Friday evenings, him and Trish would frequent Laidley Field to watch local high school games. Saturdays, he would always watch the WVU Mountaineers. Sundays, although typically frustrating, he remained a loyal Cleveland Browns fan for many years.
He was abruptly diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in March. He fought valiantly through three rounds of chemo, remaining both physically and mentally strong throughout it all. During his course of treatment, he was hospitalized a few times for extended stays. These times were even more difficult with the no visitor policy due to Covid-19. Luckily, he was blessed to receive excellent care from all the staff on 5 South at CAMC Memorial. A special thank you to one of his favorite nurses, Rashell, who he spoke so highly of.
Sadly his body didn't respond to treatment and this time he wasn't able to "walk it off" as he would always suggest one do. He was able to spend his last weeks at home, surrounded by his family, while remaining stubbornly strong until the end. We are all so lucky for all the amazing memories and experiences we've shared. He was the best husband, father, and friend anyone could ask for. He will be sorely missed. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Oak Room (located in the club house) at Coonskin Park.