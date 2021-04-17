DARRELL LAYTON ADKINS, 71 of Canvas passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday April 17, 2021 in the Ward Road Cemetery at Canvas. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.