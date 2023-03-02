Thank you for Reading.

Darrell Lee Buttrick
DARRELL LEE BUTTRICK, 87, of Murrells Inlet, SC formally of Charleston, WV died February 2, 2023, at the Grand Strand Medical Center with his loving wife and special girls by his side.

Darrell was born the son of Mildred and Harley Buttrick, on January 25, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia. As a native West Virginian, he was an enthusiastic WVU-Mountaineer supporter. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Myrtle Beach and a former Board Member and President of the Sweetwater at Indian Wells Homeowners Association. He graduated from Charleston High School class of 1953. He attended Morris Harvey College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science/Public Administration.

