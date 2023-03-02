DARRELL LEE BUTTRICK, 87, of Murrells Inlet, SC formally of Charleston, WV died February 2, 2023, at the Grand Strand Medical Center with his loving wife and special girls by his side.
Darrell was born the son of Mildred and Harley Buttrick, on January 25, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia. As a native West Virginian, he was an enthusiastic WVU-Mountaineer supporter. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Myrtle Beach and a former Board Member and President of the Sweetwater at Indian Wells Homeowners Association. He graduated from Charleston High School class of 1953. He attended Morris Harvey College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science/Public Administration.
He took an early retirement incentive from the West Virginia Division of Highways where he had a long career. After his retirement, he utilized his talents and skills by managing non-profit organizations to enrich the communities where he lived and worked.
Darrell was predeceased by his mother, Mildred Buttrick; father, Harley Buttrick; brother and sister-in-law George William and Jean Buttrick; mother in-law, Naomi Robinson and dearest friend, Craig Casto.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Margaret Robinson Buttrick; canine companion Coco Chanel; his special girls: Peggy (Ken, Samuel, and Cameron) Stamper and Kathy (Chris Hobt) McKinley and grandson William Flynn McKinley; biological daughter Kimberly; her daughters, Bethany and Allyson and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Rev. Dr. John C. Brearley was held on February 15, 2023, at Goldfinch Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, SC.
The family thanks the Grand Strand Medical Center, Trauma Team and Surgical ICU for the tremendous care and effort extended to Darrell during his time at the facility.
Memorial donations in Darrell's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia 901 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston 25302 charlestonrmhc.org or, donate to Horry County Memorial Library Endowment/earmarked for the Surfside Beach Library, Youth Services Department, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach, South Carolina 29575.