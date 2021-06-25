DARRELL ROBERT CRIST age 49 of Montgomery died June 20, 2021. He was born April 8, 1972 and was the son of the late Early and Arvella Crist. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dewayne Crist.
Surviving: children Brandon Crist, Kara Lovejoy and Jessica Crist; siblings Concetta Sargent (Larry), Janet Massey (Jeff) and Shawn Crist (Patty); also brother-in-law Damon Massey and many nieces and nephews.
Darrell was a WV State Golden Gloves state champion, boxing under the Davenport boxing club.
Darrell will be cremated and the family will have a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com