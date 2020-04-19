DARRELL WAYNE HOLSTINE, SR., born on April 13, 1951, to the late Hildred and Dottle Holstine in Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
Darrell was a veteran for the United States Army, and retired from Appalachian Power company after 30-plus years. He loved his family and spending time with them. Darrell coached baseball and softball for many years in the Elk District and enjoyed spending time at his camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Ruth Holstine, and brother, Denzil Holstine.
He is survived by his sons, Darrell (Amber) Holstine, Jr., and Okey; daughter, Hollie Holstine; sisters, Gwen (Marvin) Goff and Nona Hall; brother-in-law, Mike DeBord; sister-in-law, Linda Holstine; grandchildren, Mason, Shawn, Cadyn, Abby, and Waylon; three step grandchildren, Mickenzie, Sabian, and Lakin, along with special friends, Jim McQuillen, Eric and Timmy Clendenin.
A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Sammy Bounds officiating. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice Care of West Virginia at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.