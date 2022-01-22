Darrell Wickline Jan 22, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DARRELL WICKLINE, age 65, tragically departed this life on the 15 th of January following a sudden illness. A celebration of life will be held in the spring - dates to be announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wickline January Show Darrell Date Celebration Illness Depart This Life Recommended for you Local Spotlight George E. Ferrell Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes