DARRELL WAYNE WILLIAMS, 73 of Kenna passed away December 14, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital following a short illness.
He was born March 27, 1947 in Charleston. Darrell was a long-time employee of C and H Taxi and last worked for Patton Cleaning Service. He was a member of the Ripley Senior Center.
He is survived by many friends who will miss him very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Parents and Siblings
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call from noon until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask that those attending follow guidelines set by the state of West Virginia, wearing of a Mask is required, and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested to donate to the funeral home to offset cost.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com