DARREN "BO" MOSES
May 20, 1969 - July 1, 2020
On July 1, Darren "Bo" Moses entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bo was born in So. Charleston, WV, grew up in St. Albans, WV and most recently lived in Glendale, CA.
Bo is predeceased by and is now reunited with his father, Dennis Moses. He is survived by his mother & step-father, Marcia & John Harris of Scott Depot, WV; his sister Christy (Philip) Rivers of Stephens City, VA and brother, John Harris, Jr. of Scott Depot, WV; his daughter Megan (Justin) Pendergrass of St. Albans, WV; and grandsons, Eli and William. Additionally, his niece, Jessi Melton; nephews, Dylan and Josh Rivers; great nephew, Jackson; aunts Peggy Blythe; Betty (Bill) Cale, and several special cousins.
Bo graduated from Poca HS in 1987 and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from West Virginia State College. He had a long career as a Logistics Manager. Bo had a passion for sports, including football, baseball and basketball. He spent time as a youth basketball coach. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing. Bo was a talented carpenter and enjoyed helping others, including doing mission work building homes for those in need. Bo also had a creative side and wrote screenplays as a hobby.
Bo loved his family and friends so much and always had a knack for making people laugh with a funny joke or story. Bo will be missed more than words can say.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26th, at Restoration Fellowship Church, 2128 John Marshall Highway, Strasburg, VA 22657. (social distancing is in place) In lieu of flowers, donations in Bo's name can be made to Restoration Fellowship Church for the "Benevolence Ministry" to help those in need.