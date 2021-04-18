DARREN EUGENE SHORES 38, of St. Albans, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Darren loved the outdoors, his dogs, his family and could fix anything. He will be missed by all who knew him. He worked as a security officer for Moses Auto Group and also for Peerless Block.
Darren was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Jane Shores and Darrell and Sara Kinison.
Darren was born January 8, 1983 in Charleston, to Henry "Porky" and Valerie Shores of St. Albans. He is also survived by his sister, Dara Jean Eads (Greg Eads II) of St. Albans; brothers, Derick Shores of Cincinnati, OH and Daniel Shores (Amanda) of St. Albans; niece, Mindy Shores; nephews, Braden, Carter and Christian Shores; special uncles, Gary Dean George Jr and Brian George; and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Darren at a later date.
You may visit Darren's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Shores family.