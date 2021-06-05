DARREN KENT YONKER, 40, of Mason, WV, passed away April 28, 2021, at his home. Joint graveside, memorial services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, WV. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Mason City Library, P.O. Box 609, Mason, WV 25260. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
