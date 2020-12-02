DARRIN GLYNN WILLARD, 52 of Dunbar, WV passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital where he was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven. He served in the US Army where he trained and become a Ranger, as well as, played on the All Army baseball team.
He served in the WV National Guard. He was a volunteer / coach with the Little League baseball in Dunbar and St. Albans primary. For the past 11 years he served as the Head Baseball Coach at McKinley Middle School. He is preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents, Paul and Virginia Williams of Dunbar, WV and Paul and Uma Willard of Nitro, WV, as well as, his mother Patricia Yanov of Dunbar and his father-in-law Michael West. He is survived by his wife Sarah of 13 years and his six children, Thomas Willard; (Brooke Hill) of S. Charleston; Josh Willard of Dunbar, WV, Chance and Ashley Willard of Winfield, WV, Rose Willard (Cody Conway) of Charleston, WV and and Olivia and Patrick Willard. Along with countless cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces brother in law and sister in law. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of Service. Because of Covid-19, everyone in attendance will be required to ware face coverings, as well as, keeping a social distance. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.