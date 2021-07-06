DARYLE G. ELKINS, 86, of Alkol, passed on to his Heavenly home Monday, July 5, 2021, after a life well lived in dedication to his family and community.
Daryle was a graduate of Duval High School, Morris Harvey College, and West Virginia University. He retired with 40 years of service from Lincoln County Schools where he served as principal, coach, and Vocational School Director. He was a six-year member of the West Virginia Air National Guard and was also a 58-year member of Griffithsville Lodge No. 71 and a member of The Scottish Rite, Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arb and Bernice Elkins.
Daryle is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, G. Jean Elkins; his two children, Shann (Heather) Elkins and Stacy (Ric) Leadman; his brother, James Edward "Bob" (Pat) Elkins; and his grandchildren, Kelsey (Tyler) Compston, Alaina Leadman, Caroline, Cade, Cole, and Camden Elkins.
Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Phil Suiter and Andy McClure officiating. Burial with Masonic graveside rites will be held at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who helped care for Daryle. If desired, memorials may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.