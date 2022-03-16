Dathen Arrilia Thomas DATHEN "DEE" ARRILIA THOMAS, 78, of Tioga, WV passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in the Raleigh General Hospital at Beckley. Born April 3, 1943 at Tioga, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Delphy Johnston Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dana Thomas; father of her children, Mark McCracken; two brothers, Buck and Melvin Mullins; two sisters, Viva Mullins and Anne Patrick; and by her grandson, Jack Komorowski. She was a Baptist by faith and was an owner perator of the D & D Tavern at Craigsville. Survivors include three daughters, Angela (Tom Frazer) McCracken, Rhonda (Keith) Blankenship, and Deanna (Tim) Allen; companion, Jerry Williams; three brothers, Elmer, Delmas, and Elbert Mullins; four sisters, Evelyn Sparks and Lulla Bell Dillon, Emogean Thomas, and Sharon Ryan; six grandchildren, Alexandra (Macky) Chambless, Jacob Komorowski, Samuel Komorowski, Chase Blankenship, Casey Blankenship, and Danielle Justice; four great grandchildren, Jack Chambless, Wyatt Chambless, Elijah Chambless, and Silas Blankenship. Funeral services will be held at 12 (noon) on Friday, March 18, 2022 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Interment will follow in the West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m., until time of funeral services. Condolences may be made to the family at our website www.whitefuneralhomewv.com