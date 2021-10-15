David A. Breeden Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID A. BREEDEN 56 of Diamond, WV passed away at CAMC General Division, Charleston on Thursday, October 14, 2021 after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Breeden family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David A. Breeden Charleston Company Wv Camc General Division Pass Away Diamond Recommended for you Local Spotlight Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Blank Edna Marie Kidd Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Nancy Leigh Nichols Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 15, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health