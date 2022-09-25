Thank you for Reading.

David A. Miller Sr.
With heavy hearts, family and friends announce a peaceful farewell to DAVID A. MILLER SR., on September 21, 2022.

David was born on the west side of Charleston on June 12, 1947, and lived there attending public schools and ending his education at Stonewall Jackson High School. He continued his college education at West Virginia State University. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and proudly served the United States for two tours in Vietnam.

