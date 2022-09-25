With heavy hearts, family and friends announce a peaceful farewell to DAVID A. MILLER SR., on September 21, 2022.
David was born on the west side of Charleston on June 12, 1947, and lived there attending public schools and ending his education at Stonewall Jackson High School. He continued his college education at West Virginia State University. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and proudly served the United States for two tours in Vietnam.
While serving in Vietnam he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his valor and excellence in using weapons. Upon returning to civilian life he drove tractor trailers and eventually retired from the US Postal Service.
David was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, playing ball and riding 4-wheelers and his Harley. He enjoyed football, hanging out with his son's friends and bantering back and forth. His home was very important to him as well as his immediate family.
He loved fast cars and he and his wife were known for the cars they drove. They proudly showed their 66' Novas at various car shows in the Kanawha Valley and were awarded many trophies and awards. David and his wife Linda took great pleasure riding 4-wheelers in the mountains, dancing and socializing with friends. They were a loving couple whose friends said they were attached at the hip. He was her rock and she was his.
His military family remained a cornerstone of support throughout his life. Those who knew David will remember his caring nature, loyalty to his close friends and his way with money.
David was preceded in death by brothers, Steve and Lonnie; sisters, Connie and Debbie; daughter, Melody; great grandson, Dallas; and his surrogate parents, Aunt Birdie and Uncle Voyd.
He is survived by his loving wife, LInda; son, David (Julie); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren. He is the oldest of brothers, Curtis, Paul; sisters, Judy, Cheryl (Dickie), Becky (Ozzie), Pam (Terry), and Gina (Steve).
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, CDCE Office (135), 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704, or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.