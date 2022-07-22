Thank you for Reading.

David A. Rubio
DAVID A. RUBIO, a longtime Charleston resident and owner and CEO of Imagine Medispa, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was the brother of Kimberley Ballard of Salem, MA and John Rubio of Howell, MI. He also leaves one nephew, Dominic Ballard, and two nieces, Olivia Ballard and Emily Rubio, as well as many, many friends, including dear friends, Treasa Udy, Matt Felber, and Diane Scarbro, and Eric Lassila. He is the former husband of the love of his life, Kathy Rubio, and loving Papi to Melissa and Ken Bailey who made him so proud and gave him such joy.

Born in New York, David grew up in Michigan and was a proud alumna of the University of Michigan. David was a passionate sports fan who could often be found with a cigar in hand, spewing colorful language to cheer on his favorite teams - the Michigan Wolverines and the Detroit Red Wings in particular. David was a phenomenal caretaker to his beloved dogs: Beatrice, Pinky, Patty and McGee, and made them the center of his life.

