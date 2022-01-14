DAVID A. WILKINSON, 61, of Glasgow, West Virginia passed away at his home in the early morning of December 28th from small cell lung cancer.
He was born November 6th 1960 in Charleston, West Virginia to Arnold Wilkinson Jr. and Garnette (Holmes) Wilkinson.
When a high school football coach told him if he wouldn't play with an injured leg, then he wouldn't graduate, he dropped out, got his GED and went into the Army, where he served for fourteen years. Early on in his career he was stationed in South Korea - where he met his late wife, Brenda (Bonin) Wilkinson, who was also serving in the army there. While he was stationed all over, one of his favorite duty stations was serving in the 25th infantry division at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.
After he got out of the service he went back to school to earn an Associate's Degree in Electronics and Computer Engineering to transition to a career in IT. After graduating he worked for SWCG, and was later hired to work at the administrative office for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in their IT division. He worked there for years, eventually working his way up to being one of the deputy directors of the IT division, a position that he took medical retirement from in 2018. After settling into retirement he said he missed the people he'd gotten to know there, but not the work and often joked that he had forgotten how to work on computers whenever someone inquired after he had retired.
He was unique, stubborn and unpredictable. You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. However, he also had a heart of gold and would gladly help anyone he could if and when he was able to. He had an especially soft spot when it came to animals, and once helped a seagull unwrap a subway sandwich it had stolen from some unfortunate beach goer, because he was worried it would eat the plastic to get to the sandwich. He also loved watching football, especially WVU & the Cowboys, the beach, spicy food and his drink of choice, Crown with Fresca.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Wilkinson; his mother, Garnette Wilkinson; his father, Arnold Wilkinson Jr.; and his brother Timmy Wilkinson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Wilkinson; his sisters, Suzie Lewis, Rose Garrett, Sharon Wilkinson, Ella Dick and Kathy Bess; his brother, Arnold Wilkinson, and several nieces and nephews.
David's wife, Brenda, passed away in October of 2020, but requested her service be delayed because of COVID. Therefore, there will be a joint memorial service for David and his wife, on January 16th at 3 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local animal charities, such as the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, veterans organizations, or to any charities that are dedicated to lung cancer(s).
Condolences may be sent to the family via website www.cookefuneralhome. Com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic face coverings are required at the funeral home. Family appreciates your cooperation.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Wilkinson family.