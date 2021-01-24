DAVID ALAN COLE, of Cross Lanes lost his battle with Leukemia on January 18, 2021. He was 56.
David was always helpful to his friends and especially his family. He enjoyed guitar, cars and firearms. His biggest joy was becoming a grandfather in May.
He leaves behind three sons, David Alan, of Dunbar, Zachary Skylar and Alexander Harley, both of Cross Lanes, brother, James (Diana) Cole, of Hurricane, sisters, Deborah (Timothy) Akers, of St. Albans, and Diedra Randazzo (Vito), of Illinios.
We little knew that morning God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; For parts of us went with you the day God called you home. Due to the on-going pandemic the family has elected not to have services.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com