DAVID ALAN HARLESS, of Elkview, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Charleston, WV, and preceded in death by son, Jeremy Wayne Harless, parents, James Dennis and Mary Francis of Elkview, WV.
David had a love for many things in life. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, his friends, hunting, music, teaching, woodworking, and people in general. He never met a stranger, and called everyone a friend.
He was employed early on as a salesman for Kraft Foods in Wilmington, NC.
He returned to West Virginia where he was a driving instructor for Capitol Driving School of Charleston, WV. He retired as Sales Manager from Sears Monument, Charleston, WV after 30 years of service. He also served as President and Vice President of the West Virginia Cemetery Association.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Elizabeth Harless, daughter, Hope Meadows (Dean), son, James David (Sarah), grandchildren, Zachary Meadows (Meranda), Seth Meadows, Abigail Harless, great grandchildren, Mason Meadows, Aspen Meadows, and Zoe Meadows.
The service will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Harless Family Cemetery, Pinch, WV.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.