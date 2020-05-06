David Alan Woodyard

DAVID ALAN WOODYARD, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.