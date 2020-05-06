DAVID ALAN WOODYARD, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is serving the family.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.