David Allen Bowman

DAVID ALLEN BOWMAN, 39, of Point Pleasant, passed away May 4, 2020. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020

Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.

Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.

Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.