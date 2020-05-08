DAVID ALLEN BOWMAN, 39, of Point Pleasant, passed away May 4, 2020. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.