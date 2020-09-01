Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

David Allen Davis
SYSTEM

DAVID ALLEN DAVIS, 52 of Marmet passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 29, 2020.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, riding his 4-wheeler and going to races with his brother Basil.

He was preceded in death by his little angels; Cadi and Chelsea, parents, James "Max" and Delsie Workman Davis, sister, Brenda Rees and his nephew, Basil "B.J." Workman II.

Surviving are; brothers, Basil (Connie) Workman, James (Ann) Davis, sisters: Anna (Fred) Dorsey, Linda (Mark) Hitchcock, Linda Jividen, Ruby Gayle Poindexter and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends: Jimmy Curry and Doug and Janet Wiseman.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., Wednesday September 2, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.