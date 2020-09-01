DAVID ALLEN DAVIS, 52 of Marmet passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 29, 2020.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, riding his 4-wheeler and going to races with his brother Basil.
He was preceded in death by his little angels; Cadi and Chelsea, parents, James "Max" and Delsie Workman Davis, sister, Brenda Rees and his nephew, Basil "B.J." Workman II.
Surviving are; brothers, Basil (Connie) Workman, James (Ann) Davis, sisters: Anna (Fred) Dorsey, Linda (Mark) Hitchcock, Linda Jividen, Ruby Gayle Poindexter and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends: Jimmy Curry and Doug and Janet Wiseman.
Funeral will be 2 p.m., Wednesday September 2, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.