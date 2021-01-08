The Life of our Party has ended his journey. DAVID ALLEN JONES, 69 of St. Albans came into this world, to D.H. and Patricia Jones. Being number three of seven children, Donna, Danny, Debi, Dwayne, Derrick and Dee. He had many years of running the roads with his siblings on Lick Skillet. He mentored under his dad to learn the family trade of HVAC at a young age. Which would serve him throughout his whole life. He enlisted in the Army in 1969-74 and toured in Korea. He found his way back to civilian life looking for "himself" in the 70's. He spent years of living in various states; riding his choppers and scooters with the wind blowing through his hair. David would race whatever he could get his hands on, whether it was on the drag strip or the dirt track.
He returned back home to WV in 1988 and took over the family business of D.H. Jones Heating & Cooling which was established in the Kanawha Valley in1952. Dave was a forward thinker and installed the first Geothermal systems to the area. Despite the endless hardships of owning a small business, he carved out a successful living for many years. He lived hard, played hard and enjoyed life to the fullest. Sharing his love he fathered four beautiful girls, Sha (Mark), Sarah (Miguel), Allison (Emmitt) and Marylou (Jesse). David brought lots of laughter to his grandchildren with his constant saying "It looks like a BR549 to me" with every situation and the "pit-gitter", also known as the tickle finger. His grand babies Makiya, Chenoah, Nevaeh, Montero, Isabella, Sophia, Michael, Jayden, Kaleb, Cassy, Steven, Shane and four Great grandchildren got to experience papaw's wild and crazy love. He could be known as the Papaw with lots of awesome toys. Dave entertained many on his boats fishing and air boat rides into the glades looking for Florida gators. Fear wasn't an option and if you were with him, you'd better buckle up and enjoy the ride!
Dave was a member of the West Virginia Rolling Thunder. He was an advocate for veterans whenever possible and rode "Run for the Wall" several times, with Brother Bob, in support.
David was a master at operating his heavy equipment and he considered it "therapy". Dave was an informal genius, he invented and patented the "J Hook", a fishing hook that kept bait alive, which we are very proud of.
To say "They don't make them like him anymore" is an understatement. He was a man of his word and he expected it in return. As a leader he had a big heart, care for many but was very hard to work for. He expected a lot from his employees and friends and would push them out of their comfort zone. With his bold and old school ways, he would settle it man to man.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed watching pastor Arnold Murray on Shepherds Chapel. After battling colon cancer since 2015, he was ready for his heavenly body. We're sure he rode to the heavenly gates on two wheels, balls to the walls, proclaiming his victory! What a ride he's had, he lived the dash to the fullest!
Following cremation, a Celebration of his Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday January 9, 2021 at Casdorph and Curry, 110 B St. Saint Albans, WV 25177. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: WV Veterans Home, 512 Waters St. Barboursville, WV 25504 Attn: Mike Lyons OR Shepherds Chapel P.O. Box 416 Gravette Arkansas 72736.