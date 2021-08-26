DOCTOR DAVID ALAN SANTROCK left this life August 20, 2021. He was born on August 22, 1941 in Charleston, the son of Charles D. Santrock and Kathrine Gillespie Santrock. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Bill. He is survived by his wife, Linda, life-long partner, high school sweetheart and best friend; sons, David Jr. (Janie), Grandchildren, Rebekah, John and Jacob of Wilmore, KY, Michael (Angela); Grandchildren, Jessica, Julianna, Joseph, Drew (Royale) of Marietta, GA. Matthew of Charleston, WV. Brother Donnie (Linda) of Dunbar, WV.
Dave graduated from Dunbar High School where he was on the All-Star football team. He attended West Virginia University on a football scholarship and West Virginia University School of Medicine, graduating in 1967. He completed his internship at the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA, followed by two years of active duty, the first of which was assignment to Destroyer Squadron 14 based in Mayport, FL. The Squadron was deployed to Southeast Asia in 1969. The third year was spent as a General Medical Officer at the Mayport Clinic providing care for service member's families. Dave entered his orthopaedic residency at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, completing it in 1974.He established a practice in Jacksonville, FL for two years at which time he and Linda elected to return home to West Virginia. His practice in Charleston continued until his retirement in 2007. In retirement he continued to practice as a volunteer for Health Right. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the West Virginia State Orthopaedic Society.Dave served as president of the West Virginia University Alumni Association and was a member of the WVU Athletic Council. His interests were first and foremost his family. He also enjoyed bicycling, fishing and woodworking. He developed a passion for Habitat for Humanity in his retirement as a member of the Regular Wednesday volunteer crew. He also volunteered for a number of local organizations. Dave was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.Per Dave's wishes, arrangements have been made for a private graveside memorial service to be held at a later date at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Health Right, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice Care, or Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
The family extends a special thank you to Hospice, in particular, Laurel Shaffer and Katy Light, for the wonderful, caring service they provided during Dave's illness.