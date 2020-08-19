Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID ALLEN WALLS, 34 of Procious, WV passed away on August 15, 2020. Graveside service on Thursday August 20, at 1 p.m. at Walls Cemetery Reed Fork, Procious, WV.