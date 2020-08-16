On August 13, 2020, DAVID ALLEN WEHRLE, 65, gave his final middle finger to death and decided to get some eternal rest, three days before his birthday.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Wehrle of Belle, his son, Sean David Kisamore, and his beloved grandpuppy, Pearl Girl.
Left surviving at a party that is now not nearly as fun is his beloved mother, Drema Wehrle, formerly of Belle and now of Charleston; his long time love and fiance, Cheryl "Missy" Bays, of Cross Lanes; his daughters, Jessica Carter of Charleston and Brittany Wehrle of Belle; his brothers, Danny (Ann) Wehrle of Clendenin, Pat Wehrle of Belle, and John (Patricia) Wehrle of Belle; his sister Teresa (Austin) Burke of Milton; and his beloved grandchildren, Knox and Kingston Carter, along with their father, Brian Carter.
Dave Wehrle was a retired employee of AEP in North Charleston and former softball coach of the Braves and the Rockies, where he loved and taught numerous girls, including his daughter Jessica, how to throw windmill pitch and slide into home base (or at the very least, run aggressively and scare the catcher into moving out of your way... whatever got the job done).
Dave loved a game of golf, playing Pinehurst annually with Jay Reveal, Bob Smolder, Haskell Jones, and Bob Sanney, his dearest friends, and many local courses and watering holes with Brian Carter, Chris Larck, Mike Whitler, and Nate O'Dell- whom he loved like sons (or maybe more like fraternity brothers).
Dave lived exactly as he pleased, and if you were lucky enough to keep up with him, he would be the first one to arrive when times got tough and the last man standing when times were good. Those who loved him know that Death should have caught him a hundred times, yet it is still hard to fathom that he is gone. And while no one wants to cast blame, we can't help but wonder if he would have stuck around longer, had WVU been given a full football season.
Due to COVID and the fact that none of y'all are wearing masks, a memorial is planned for the summer of 2021. Jess is in charge, and you know she loved to throw a party for Dave. In the meantime, grab a Budlight and write down your favorite Dave stories. We will all gather and laugh and share them together, soon. Dave will be missed beyond measure and the world is already a little less colorful without him.
