DAVID ANTHONY SIZEMORE, 70, of Lincolnton, NC passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Humane Society of Lincoln County, P.O. Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093 Condolences may be sent to the Sizemore family at www.bennettfuneralservice.comThe Sizemore family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.