DAVID ARNIM WILEY of Hurricane, WV, passed away March 29, 2023, on his 76th birthday. David was a loving husband and father, a good friend, a man of great faith, and a complete goofball. David attended Barboursville High School and then Huntington East High School. He played on his high school basketball and football teams, and was known for his sense of humor and impish impulse to prank. After a year at Marshall University spent mostly playing pool in the Student Center, he was "invited not to return in the fall." He was drafted into the military five times, each time being honorably excused from service for the same medical condition.
As his children came of age David was actively involved in the PTA at their elementary school, serving as its president for seven years. When he resigned, having had more than enough of the organization, they rewarded him with a lifetime membership. David was a successful entrepreneur and founded Finance and Insurance Specialists, serving as its chief executive for many years before finally selling the company. Later in life David indulged his love of woodworking, making intricate wooden boxes which he enjoyed giving as gifts. One remaining in the garage includes a handwritten note to a favorite grandchild, "I tolerate you!!!"
David was preceded in death by his parents Paris Arnim Wiley and Mary Elizabeth Carico, and is survived by his wife Beverly, brother Butch, four children David (and spouse Elaine), Marc (Kim), Beth (Ammon), and Ronnie (Ashley), and 19 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a brief viewing before beginning at 10 a.m. The building is located at 5640 Shawnee Dr, Huntington, WV 25705.
