As of December 30, 2022, the world is down one poet, author, leader, lawyer, scholar, and amateur physicist. Our family lost a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend.
DAVID BRENT FROST, shuffled off to the "sweet by and by" (as he would say) after a brief illness at the age of 77.
David was born in April 1945 to Billie Faye Childers and Jack Frost in Huntington, WV. He graduated from Marshall University in May 1967 and received his law degree from West Virginia University in May 1970. David was gifted with words but even he would struggle to find any to encompass his life. He spent his career working for Verizon (or its predecessor entities); often traveling the world. He spent his life finding rivers to raft, books to write, trips to take, facts to share, Boy Scouts to lead, and friends to support.
His heart was dedicated to his family (as defined by him) and loving and taking care of them to the fullest. He would want you all to know that the speed of light is 186, 282.397 miles per second.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Billie Faye Childers, his first wife, Kennylee Ann Frost, and his father-in-law, Kenneth James Burgess.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie T. Frost, his biological children Christopher Frost, Jonathan Frost, and Catherine Burgett; his children though marriage, Jade Frost, Emily Frost, and Bo Burgett, and a ton of others he loved as his own; his grandchildren, Hannah Frost, Noah Frost, Ethan Frost, Colleen Lacho, and Kaylee Frost; his brother-in-law, Kevin Burgess, his mother-in-law, Betty Burgess, and his siblings, Janet England, Jackie Frost, and Charlie Frost.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Charleston, WV. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 - 2 p.m.
In lieu of cut flowers, which he hated, donations may be made to The Homeless Jesus Fund at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, which he loved and supported whole heartedly. Donations can be sent to St. Mark's United Methodist Church at 900 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25301 or online at https://form.jotform.com/60662513290956.