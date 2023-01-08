Thank you for Reading.

David Brent Frost
As of December 30, 2022, the world is down one poet, author, leader, lawyer, scholar, and amateur physicist. Our family lost a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend.

DAVID BRENT FROST, shuffled off to the "sweet by and by" (as he would say) after a brief illness at the age of 77.

