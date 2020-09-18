DAVID BRUCE GEE, of Richwood, WV, 62 passed away in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, September 12, 2020.
He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. David loved playing music, singing and playing golf.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Robert Gee and 2 sisters, Nadine and Deloris.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene Gee, Craigsville, WV, children, Amber Powell, Bracey, VA, Derek Gee (Amber Farley), Richwood, WV, Brogan Gee, Charleston, WV, brother, Jimmie Gee (Neila), West Augusta, VA, sister, Elizabeth Smith, Craigsville, WV, grandchildren, Austin Powell, Madison Powell and Kiley Gee, nephews, Shawn Smith (Kelly), Charleston, WV, Jamie Gee, West Augusta, VA, Christopher Gee, West Augusta, VA.
Per David request he will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, no immediate service will be held.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.