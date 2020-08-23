DAVID C. BURDETTE, 70, passed away on August 19th, 2020 in Bidwell, Ohio, formerly of Charleston, WV. He was born on May 20th, 1950 to Robert C. and Pearl M. Burdette in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Hubert Dale "Yogi" Burdette; sister Martha J. "Penny" Moss; brother in law Ronald L. "Buddy" Whittington and brother in law Gary Smith. David spent several years in the army and was in the Vietnam War, where he returned home after suffering an injury. He continued to spend his life serving his country by enlisting in the Army Reserves upon his return until retirement. David never knew a stranger and talked to everyone he met. He loved telling stories to anyone who would listen. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly D. Burdette; sister Nancy M. Burdette of Goldtown; sister in law Charlene W. Burdette of Sissonville; niece Shawnetta A. Whittington Wilson (Dustin) of Sissonville; niece Candi M. Davis (Mike) of Sissonville; niece April D. Jones of Goldtown; niece Angela B. Burdette (Scott) of Kenna; and many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Abbeyshire Rehabilitation Center of Bidwell, Ohio and Heartland Hospice of Jackson Ohio for taking such good care of him during his stay.
Services are entrusted to the care of Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV. Due to Covid 19 guidelines, everyone is asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at The Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. The family will accept online condolences at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.