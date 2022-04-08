DAVID "C" WORKMAN passed from this world April 3, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of love, life, and hard work.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2006 Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC 28110. Visitation will be from 1 until 1:45 p.m., at the church prior to the service. Mr. Workman will be laid to rest at Lakeland Memorial Park. David was born in Clay, West Virginia.
He built a life on the mantra "the only way out is through." Never one to complain, he did all he could for his family. He sent 3 children to college, worked from front line to management, and loved all along the way. David loved Christ, gardening, home improvement, visiting friends and family, seeing new places, and learning every day. He was the rock upon which lives were built. He left a lasting impression with every life he touched. His quick-witted humor, kindness, and eagerness to help others will forever be treasured by those that knew him. His steady presence will be missed greatly.
His family will carry his gracious existence along - knowing that where they go, he goes with them. He will be missed and loved forever.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 40 years, Robin; two sons, Brandon of Raleigh, Ryan of Charlotte; and daughter, Whitney of Raleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Bernice Workman, brother Bradford Workman, sister Charlotte Facemire, and brothers-in-law Danny Sears, Dave Shrewsbury, and Junior Facemire of West Virginia.
He is also survived by siblings Randall (Ruth), Earnest (Trudy), Calvin (Kim), Tommy (Myahaulina), Daisy Shrewsbury, Sheila Sears, of West Virginia and Neal of Monroe, North Carolina. Additionally, he is survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family.
