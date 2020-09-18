DAVID CLAIR BOBBITT, 57, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020 at CAMC Putnam.
He was born April 10, 1963, in South Charleston, the son of Dorothy "Dottie" Bobbitt, of Hurricane, and the late Harold Bobbitt. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Cary and Edna Bobbitt, and maternal grandparents, Clair and Beulah Hickman.
David Spent his life helping others, either by gentle guidance or by mentoring those were mentally challenged. For the majority of his life's work, he was with ResCare, where he was highly respected and loved by his clients as well as his colleagues. He was at one time a youth minister at Forest Burdette Methodist Church, where he once again was touching the lives of those who knew him and continuing to be a positive role model.
And while the world seems a little less bright without him, he touched the lives and hearts of so many and will forever be in our hearts and memories, continuing to inspire us to be more like him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his aunt, Sue Bobbitt, sister, Sherry Elkins, and his niece, Brittany Higginbotham, and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Pastor Steve Hewitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com