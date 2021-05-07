DAVID CLARK BAUGHAN (also known as Bingy) of Pratt, WV, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021. He was a graduate of East Bank High School (1955), Mason College of Music & Fine Arts in Charleston, WV (1955), Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC (1959), Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, MN (1963), and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Calvary Baptist Theological Seminary in Lansdale, PA (1983). David was a life-long minister as an evangelist, faculty and staff member at several Christian colleges, and as a pastor of several churches, most recently of Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt, WV.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas E. and Dolly O. Baughan; and son, Kevin C. Baughan.
He is survived by his wife, Bettye McBride Baughan; daughter Traci R. Mayes (Preston) of Rockford, MN; son Torrey C. Baughan (Cindy) of Greenville, SC; brother Gary W. Baughan of Parkersburg, WV; and seven grandchildren.
Service will be conducted on Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m., at Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt, WV, followed by visitation at the church. Burial will be on May 10 at 2 p.m., at McLeansville Baptist Church cemetery in McLeansville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Kanawha Baptist Church, Box 9, Pratt, WV 25162.
