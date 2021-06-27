DAVID D. HOPKINS, 84, died on May 22, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida after a brief illness. David was born December 2, 1936 in Montgomery, WV to Keith Campbell Hopkins Sr. and Thelma Porter Hopkins. David grew up in St. Albans, WV and graduated from St. Albans High School in 1954. David was co-owner and Vice President of National Roof Coaters Company in St. Albans, WV. He retired to Treasure Island, FL in 1986 and moved to The Villages, FL in 2012.
David was predeceased by his parents and brother Keith C. Hopkins Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Diane Dengler Hopkins, sister Carol H. Farley of Pawleys Island, SC. His surviving children are Chris (Julie) Hopkins of Pensacola, FL, Cindy (Stephen) Bowe of Floyds Knob, IN, Caralyn (Jim) Miller of Eagan, MN, Craig Hopkins of Floyds Knob, IN and step-daughter Sheri Tor, The Villages FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob Bowe, Evan Bowe, Erin Bowe, Conner Hopkins, Brittany Hopkins, Charissa (Ben) Esselman, great granddaughter Charlotte Esselman and his beloved cat Pebbles.
David and Diane (Dee) enjoyed boating and fishing and spent many happy times on their boat with family and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to The Villages Hospice House in memory of David D. Hopkins, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162