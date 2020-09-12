DAVID "DAVE" WILLIAMS, 75, of Charleston, formerly of Spencer, died Friday, September 4, 2020, in the VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Penn., after an extended illness with respiratory problems.
He was born March 3, 1945, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late Arthelia (Mace) and Victor "Porter" Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bob (Theresa) Williams, Stella (Van) Bright, Jo Anne Peterson, Dianne (Ray) Neal and James Williams.
Dave grew up and spent his early adult life in Spencer. He was a gentle and loving individual, who had a soft spot in his heart for animals. Dave is remembered as having dogs at his side in downtown Spencer.
He was a handyman by trade. Dave attended Spencer High School and was an Army veteran.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Nancy Williams of Dover, Ohio; one daughter, Kelly Simon of Wadsworth, Ohio.
Burial, with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Penn.
