DAVID DENLEY WALKER, 68, of Danville, WV went to be with his Lord unexpectedly at his camp in Pocahontas County on Saturday, November 22, 2020.
He was born December 26, 1951 in Madison,WV. He was a son of the late Peggy Walker Day. David was preceded in death by his grandparents Geno and Bessie Walker who raised him; his mother Peggy Walker Day and step-father Art Day; and brother, Jim Day.
David was a loving and faithful husband, a wonderful father, and friend.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Bias Walker of Danville; son, Johnathan (Megan) Walker of Pandora, Ohio; brother, Dean Day of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and sister, Jane Butler of Barnesville, Ohio; and second mother and mother-in-law, Betty Bias of Danville.
David graduated from Scott High School in 1969 and United Electronics Institute of Charleston in 1971. After school he joined the United States Navy where he was a Nuclear Reactor Operator. After his military discharge he worked for 35 years and retired as a Field Service Engineer for Phillips Medical Systems. David was a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent, adult class teacher, and usher. He dearly loved the Lord and his church family.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution in honor of David to Olive Missionary Baptist, Church PO Box 96, Turtle Creek, WV 25203.
The family appreciates your prayers and comforting messages which can be sent to www.handleyfh.com. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.