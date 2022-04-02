David Duane Davis Apr 2, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID DUANE DAVIS 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away March 29, after a short illness.He was a 1971 graduate of Nitro High School.Dave was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Eithel Davis, little sister Betsy and former wife Renee Hart Davis.He is survived by sisters Kay Doak, Jean Drennan (Rick), brothers Ed (Marti), Mike (Lynn) and by several nieces and nephews.He was a former employee of Speedy Pak and Family Kingdom Amusement Park.A private service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Alphonso Lee Erby Tony Haid Bertha Mae Downey Doris Ann Smith Blank Tony Haid Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events