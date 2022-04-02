Thank you for Reading.

DAVID DUANE DAVIS 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away March 29, after a short illness.

He was a 1971 graduate of Nitro High School.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Eithel Davis, little sister Betsy and former wife Renee Hart Davis.

He is survived by sisters Kay Doak, Jean Drennan (Rick), brothers Ed (Marti), Mike (Lynn) and by several nieces and nephews.

He was a former employee of Speedy Pak and Family Kingdom Amusement Park.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Recommended for you