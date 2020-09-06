DAVID E RUSSELL, 47 of Charleston WV passed away August 31,2020 at home. David is preceded in death by his brothers; William Patterson and Thomas A Russell, Grandmother Lessie Patterson and Grandfather Frank Patterson.
He leaves to mourn; his mother Margaret Sayles of Charleston WV, father, Walter Crockett of Charleston, WV, siblings; Towanda Creel of Charleston WV, Sherry Jackson (EJ) of Cross Lanes WV, Lynn Williams (Devell) of Beckley WV; children Damond Russell and Nevaeh Russell of Columbus, Ohio and Miles Russell of Charleston WV., and lifetime best friend Ford Davis.
David attended School in Charleston where he excelled academically, he attended WV Junior College and later moved to New York for a short term. He moved to Columbus Ohio where he married and resided there for 10 years, while working for the State of Ohio. He returned to Charleston WV and worked for TRG as the supervisor. David was later employed by Amherst where he worked on the Barge for 12 years, there he was loved and was described as a hard worker. David also worked for Recovery in St Albans WV as a recovery coach, his last place of employment was with AEP in Hurricane WV. David Loved the Lord and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, he was loved by many and knew how to make everyone feel special. He was always kind and respectful with an infectious smile. David will be missed by his family and friends.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery WV is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, WV., with the Rev. Marlon C. Collins officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Springhill WV. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com