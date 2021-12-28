David E. Wood

DAVID EARL WOOD, 86, of of Hurricane, WV, passed to his eternal home on December 19, 2021. David was the husband of Jennie Wood and the son of Jessie and Ollie Pate Wood (both deceased). After graduating in 1954 from Hurricane High School he served two years in the U.S. Army. He earned an engineering degree from Trine University in Angola, IN. Upon graduation he worked and retired from Union Carbide where he traveled the world as a vibration analysis specialist. David was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane for 46 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his children, Debbie Wertz (Bill), Greg Wood, grandchildren and the light of his life, Jennifer Desai, David Wertz, Anslee Wood, Logan Wood, and one great granddaughter Annie. He also leaves behind his siblings, Kermit Wood (Deloris), Verna Bilicki (Ray), Judy Mercer (Russell), and Betty Thompson (Martin) as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. David never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be held for David at First Baptist Church of Hurricane on Thursday, December 30th at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. In honor of our dad, please wear bib overalls or denim.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hurricane, or a charity of your choice.