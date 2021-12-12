DAVID EARL BAILES, 74, of Charleston passed away December 8, 2021 in CAMC General Division.
David was born March 19, 1947 in South Charleston to the late Leon Owen Bailes and Irene Mae Cox Bailes.
David retired from the National Elevator Industry. He was a member of the NEICU, and a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. David enjoyed hunting, working on vehicles, and especially loved his children.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 51 1/2 years, Joretta Lilly Bailes; children, Esta Bailes-Martin, and David Eran Bailes; brothers, Robert and Bill Bailes; grandchildren, Ava Lynn Bailes, and Raylon Eran Bailes; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his best four-legged friend, Brute.
The family asks that everyone wear jeans, plaid or camo for the services in honor of David.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Kevan Bartlett and Jerry Fisher officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Tyler Mountain Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.