DAVID W. EASTWOOD, 70, from Dunbar, passed on March 16, 2020. David found out he had leukemia five years ago and fought hard the last six months of life to overcome it.
David served his country in the U.S. Air Force and again when his sister, Donna, who was an Army Recruiter, enlisted him in the U.S. Army. Growing up an Army brat, David discovered Karate while living in Okinawa when he was a young teenager. He learned Shorin-ryu Seibukan Karate from the only Red Belt in the world. It is a special kind of Karate. He loved it so much that he made it a lifelong passion by teaching the martial arts for many years. David was always so proud of his students. He touched many lives and made lifelong friends through this art that he was so great at. He studied and taught martial arts for over 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Eastwood; mother, Louise H. Tinsley; step-father, Emmitt Tinsley; and son, Daniel Eastwood.
David is survived by his wife, Sandra Greenlee Eastwood; his daughter, Jennifer White (Todd); son, Paul David Eastwood (Analia); sister, Donna Eastwood Nielsen (Rick); brothers, Jack Eastwood (Valery), Dennis Tinsley (Kitte); and sister, Paula Brown (Ron). David is also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Stone, Tyler, Martina, Lauren; and a lot of nieces and nephews who loved him. David also had two stepchildren, Melodie Stephens and Matthew Stephens; (Melissa) and three step grandchildren.
David was loved by his family and will be missed. He loved life and he loved his family and friends.
A special thank you to Hubbard Hospice House West for their care.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.