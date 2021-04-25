DAVID EDWARD (RAB) SNYDER of Amma, WV passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 after a long battle of dementia. Rab was born September 17, 1950 to the late Glen (Sam) and Lucylle Snyder. He leaves behind his brothers, Ben (Donna) of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Joe (Sherry) of Clendenin; nephews, Jeff, Justin, and Chris Snyder; niece, Amber Snyder White (Craig); great-niece, Gracie Snyder, great-nephews, Sam and Levi Snyder, and Jacob White. He also leaves behind his dog and best buddy, Jack and another dog, Willow.
Rab was a 1969 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He retired after many years of working at Union Carbide and on the pipeline as an X-ray technician. Rab also spent years coaching in the Clendenin Little League for the Senior League boys baseball teams. Those years of coaching were the best times of his life.
Special thanks to Joe and Sherry Snyder and his caregiver, Michelle Starcher Adkins, for caring for Rab the past several years.
Rab's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered on his property.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.