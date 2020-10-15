DAVID EDWARD WESTFALL, 68, of Nitro, passed away October 8, 2020 at home.
David was born in South Charleston, December 27, 1951 to Phyllis Westfall and the late Billy Edward Westfall. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garland and Ethel Westfall; maternal grandparents, Jasper and Janey Hawley.
David was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He worked and retired from Bird Machinery in Teays Valley as a ceramic layer/mechanic, and later while living in Jacksonville, Florida, he worked for VacCon as a welder. His passion and weakness in life was automobiles, he loved a good set of wheels. Above all, he loved his family with a passion.
Left to cherish his memory are loving Daughter, Stephanie Anderson (Greg); grandson, Calvin Bench (Brianna); mother, Phyllis Westfall of Kenansville, Florida; ex-wife, Mary Ann Westfall (whom he still loved); sister, Connie Blake (Denny); nephew, John Andrew Blake (PJ); niece, Rebecca Ketter (Matthew); two twin great-nephews, Jonah and Grady Ketter; caregiver, Diana Gillespie (Leese); and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside Service will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 17 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, Garden of the Apostles, with Pastor Delbert Hawley and Pastor Brad Joseph officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 there will be no gathering after the service. Please wear face coverings with social distancing being appreciated.
