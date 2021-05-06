DAVID EMORY JEFFRIES age 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He was born in 1942 in Rockcastle and was a longtime resident of Buffalo. He was a child of God, a devoted Christian and was a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission for over 28 years. David graduated from Ripley High School in 1959. He was a farmer, mail carrier and a lifelong mechanic working at Viscose, Jefferd's and retired from Ravenswood Aluminum. After retiring, he kept busy with raising the best garden around and spending time with friends and helping them with their lawnmowers and other equipment. It was often said, "If David Jeffries can't fix it, then it can't be fixed!" He had a very kind heart, quick wit and enjoyed making people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
David Emory was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years and the love of his life, Shirley Anne (Null) Jeffries; his parents, Darnell and Hazel (Sayre) Jeffries.
He is survived by his two sons, Tom and Kathy Jeffries of Indiana and Kevin Jeffries of Buffalo; daughter, Sherry and Dennis Arthur of Poca; four grandchildren: Kristina and Tabitha Jeffries of Pennsylvania, David Brandon and Elizabeth Jeffries of Wisconsin, Molly Arthur of Poca and Shawn Arthur of Poca; two great grandchildren, Maeve and Ellis Jeffries of Wisconsin; siblings, Roberta Cossin, Juanita and Roy Hoffman and Avory and Jean Ann Jeffries.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Dr. Angela Whitman, for not only being our Father and Mother's physician but being a special friend who came to hold our parents hands in their last days. The family would also like to thank the Mountain State Flower Farm for providing the casket spray.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bancroft Church of God Mission, P.O. Box 213, Bancroft, WV 25011.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bancroft Church of God Mission with Pastor James Legg and Frank Allen Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.